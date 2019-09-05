Digital Exclusive: Childhood Obesity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — According to the CDC, 1 in 5 children in the United States suffers from obesity.

There are many factors that can lead to childhood obesity. Some factors include:

Too much time spent being inactive

Lack of sleep

Lack of places to go in the community to get physical activity

Easy access to inexpensive, high-calorie foods and sugary drinks

lack of access to affordable, healthier foods

Childhood obesity is a major public health problem, according to the CDC. Having a higher risk for other chronic health conditions, like sleep apnea and type 2 diabetes is an example. Children can also be more at risk to get teased and bullied by their peers and are more likely to be obese in adulthood.

There are also many different ways for parents to help prevent childhood obesity and support healthy growth in children. Some preventative and supportive measures parents can take include:

Beware of your child’s growth

provide nutritious, lower-calorie foods

make sure drinking water is always available (limit the amount of juice your child drinks)

Make sure your child is getting the recommended amount of physical activity

Be a role model

The CDC also says, addressing childhood obesity can start in the home, but also requires the support of providers and the community.

For more information on childhood obesity, click here.

