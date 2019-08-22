Digital Exclusive: Check out this celebrity’s custom made pickup truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Die Hard fans get on your feet because now is the time you can see a custom-built truck made specifically for Bruce Willis.

The Knoepfler Chevrolet in Sioux City has the truck on display for anyone who would like to stop by and see the truck. You don’t have to be there to make a purchase to see the truck, it is on display for all of Siouxland to enjoy for free.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore had the truck custom-built in the early 1990’s. Bruce owned the truck until November 2014.

Bruce sold the truck in 2014 to a friend in California, who then sold it later down the line to someone in Alberta, Canada.

