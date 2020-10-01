Digital Exclusive: Big Brothers Big Sisters Tour of Homes at the Warrior Hotel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland tradition returns this November in a new and unique way.

“We are very excited to talk about a partnership this year with the Warrior Hotel. Tour of Homes has been in this community for over 40 years. So with a pandemic, it was a scary thing to think about how we were going to pull this off,” said Kristie Miller-Arlt, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“There’s been a lot of depressing, hard things this past year of so many things cancelled, so it’s really nice to have this sense of normalcy and something to look forward to,” said Marie Hofmeyer, owner of Holland House.

How it works is the designers will use a few of the rooms in the hotel as show cases for their designs.

“So this is an absolutely beautiful facility. It’s very art deco-inspired which is very fun for being 2020; I just think it’s really cool. I love it, I think it’s fabulous so we’re really excited to see– I’m excited to see what other designers come up with as far as their designs on the spaces as well as myself,” said Hofmeyer.

Tours will last about an hour with 30-minute intervals and limited to 20 people at a time.

“All the money supports our mentoring program right here in Siouxland. We serve hundreds of kids every year and the gravity of being able to do this at the Warrior is not lost on us. If we could not have had a Tour of Homes this year, it really would’ve affected us financially and it would’ve limited how many children we can serve in this community,” said Miller-Arlt.

Tickets can be booked online or by calling (712)-204-4998.

