Digital Exclusive: Backpack Blessing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As a new school year is right around the corner for kids, the kids at Mayflower Congregational Church did something a little special this morning during their service.

During the morning service, kids of all ages could go up to the front with their backpacks and have them blessed by the congregation.

KCAU 9 Digital talked with Linda Cron and Jane Cunningham about the importance of the event.

“Blessing backpacks at Mayflower has become an annual event. We do it because we want the children to know how important education is and how important they are. So, when they come and publicly get their backpack blessed. Sometimes we have adults, college kids. Just gives them affirmation that they are very much worth our time,” Cron said.