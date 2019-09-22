Digital Exclusive: Axe Women Loggers of Maine

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — A group of about 20 women participating all over the world in timber sports makes up the Axe Women Loggers of Maine.

The Missouri River Outdoor Expo was held at Ponca State Park on Saturday and Sunday. One of the events going on near the Resource and Education Center was the Axe Women Loggers of Maine.

The Axe Women Loggers of Maine was founded eight years ago. A couple of the women have 18 to 30 years of competition under their feet.

Alissa Wetherbee, one of the Axe Women Loggers of Maine has been competing in timber sports for 18 years and she told KCAU 9 Digital more about the group.

“We are an all-girl team of timber sports athletes. So, we travel around, we compete, all over the world. Lots of the people team have been to Australia, New Zealand, we do a lot of competitions in the United States and Canada. We chop, we saw, we axe throw, we logroll,” Wetherbee said.

On Thursday, Wetherbee plans to make history.

“Next Thursday, I’m actually going to be the first person to ever logroll across the Mississippi River,” Wetherbee added.

She will be starting in Port Byron, Illinois and will be traveling to Le Claire, Iowa. She told KCAU 9 Thursday’s event has been a year-long work in progress. In the spring she started to train in the ocean.

Wetherbee explained how it was to train in the ocean, “It was 60 degrees outside and the water temperature was 51 degrees. We were out there wearing wetsuits and life jackets. And springtime in Maine is pretty buggy so we had bug nets over our heads and we were out there logrolling in the middle of these coves.”

Wetherbee also said there’s a big push to get logrolling to be an Olympic sport for the 2024 Summer Olympics with a preview of the sport in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Latest Stories