Digital Exclusive: Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve celebrating 22 years as state park

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve celebrated their 22nd anniversary of becoming a South Dakota State Park.

On Saturday, the park held a celebration in honor of becoming a state park on August 14, 1997.

The event was free and open to the public with many activities for everyone to enjoy.

They have tons of activities going on such has threshing machine demos, corn shelling, homestead tours, hayrack rides, and tons of arts and crafts.

The event goes on until 4 p.m. on Saturday evening.