Digital Exclusive: 17th Annual Art in the Park

Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! Today has been fairly pleasant with warm temperatures and just the right amount of sunshine! But early tomorrow morning starting around 3 am we could see some patchy fog roll into the area, with that fog lingering in Siouxland until around 8 am. We have 90s returning to the area Monday, with a few isolated evening showers possible. The good news is the chance of precipitation is only 20%, so we may just see a few sprinkles Monday evening at most. Taking a look at temperatures in the area, you can see that it is pleasant out there with temperatures in the 70s with a few 80s mixed in. Winds are coming from the south, southeast and a few areas seeing southwesterly winds, with speeds between 5 and 20 mph. These winds will be dying down as we head into tonight. Here’s a look at satellite and radar imagery, you can see we had a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, some even dropping some hail in a few areas, but we have started clearing up and drying out since those have left Siouxland. With this, the National Weather Service has now included the Missouri River in the flood warnings, along with the current warnings along the James, Vermillion, Big Sioux, and Little Sioux Rivers. All rivers are projected to crest within the next week or so, so if you are in these areas, be aware of your surroundings! And tonight we will fall to a low of 60 with that overnight fog lingering into tomorrow morning, and winds calming down. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 for your full extended forecast!