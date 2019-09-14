Digital Exclusive: 17th Annual Art in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The early morning storms did not stop Latham Park from held their 17th annual Art in Park on Saturday.
Art in the Park is a free event that accepts free-will donations to support Latham Park to help keep it running.
Art in the Park had 40 artists participating on Saturday with the art being anything from photography to pottery to jewelry and much more.
When talking to Nancy Watson, the co-president of Friends of Latham Park, she said the money raised at this year’s Art in the Park will be used to help paint the house.