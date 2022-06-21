SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The water main that broke in downtown Sioux City is more than 100 years old, but replacing it is no easy task.

David Carney is the public works director for Sioux City. He says the city accepted bids for a project to replace the water main earlier this month but the price was too steep.

“Right now, we’re going through an extraordinary period where we have a limitation on our materials and that’s the hardest thing with bidding it this last spring,” Carney said

Carney says the project will be funded through the American Rescue Plan which requires the city to use materials made in the US for the project.

Dave Bernstein is the president of the Orpheum Theatre. He says the basement flooded when the water main burst and the damage is frustrating.

“It’s super disruptive, for starters we have water in the basement. We don’t have any water now in the theater. if we had an event tonight, they would really have to scramble because toilets don’t work, it impairs the air conditioning and the fire suppression,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein says this issue is a huge setback for the theatre.

“There’s so much invested right here in downtown and to have the same block repeatedly breaking because the pipes are pitted or whatever’s going on, it doesn’t matter,” Bernstein said. “It just needs to get fixed. It needed to get fixed years ago.”

This is the fourth time the water main has broken since 2012. The previous three incidents cost the city more than $100,000 to repair the Orpheum Theatre.