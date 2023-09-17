IOWA (NEXSTAR) – It’s no surprise that Iowa is one of 48 states in the nation with a state song, but do you know what that song is?

Almost every state song contains the name of the state in the title (with some adding a word or two for variety), and Iowa is no exception.

Its state song was written by renowned poet S. H. M. Byers in 1867 and is called “The Song of Iowa.” The tune is set to “O Tannenbaum” and Byers’ lyrics focus on his love and praise for the state.

In the years before Byers wrote any of his songs or poems, the Civil War broke out, and he enlisted as a volunteer. His decision to enlist was followed an impactful visit to Tennessee during which he witnessed slaves being whipped and beaten.

A biography of Byers from the Biographical Dictionary of Iowa asserts his military service during the Civil War, as well as his wartime captures, were the catalyst for his literary ambitions.

Want to hear the song for yourself? Here’s a rendition of the song by members of the Gamma Xi Chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia at Morningside University.

The song’s lyrics can be viewed below:

You asked what land I love the best,

Tis Iowa, O Iowa,

The fairest State of all the west,

It’s Iowa, O! Iowa,

From yonder Mississippi’s stream

To where Missouri’s waters gleam

O! fair it is as poet’s dream,

O! Iowa, In Iowa.

Go read the story of thy past.

O! Iowa, O! Iowa,

What glorious deeds, what fame thou hast!

O! Iowa, O! Iowa,

So long as time’s great cycle runs,

Or nations weep their fallen ones

Thou’lt not forget thy patriot sons,

O! Iowa, O! Iowa.

The Iowa State Legislature adopted it as the state song on March 20, 1911.