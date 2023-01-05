SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to the appointment of a new County Attorney.

According to the Dickinson County Auditor’s Office, the board of supervisors appointed assistant county attorney Steven Goodlow to fill the vacant county attorney position during their meeting on Tuesday.

The County Attorney position is vacant after the previous county attorney, Amy Zenor resigned last month. Zenor was arrested for public intoxication after allegedly being found intoxicated at the Dickinson County Courthouse.

Zenor has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The county can still have a recall election if enough residents present a petition to the board of supervisors to host an election. That petition must be made within 14 days of the board appointing a new county attorney.