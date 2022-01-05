DAKOTA DUNES, South Dakota (KCAU) — A survey from the United Van Lines National Movers found South Dakota ranked second in the nation in percentage of people moving to the state. The Sioux City metro area has also grown by 3,000 people since 2010 according to the US Census.

Coy Weidner moved to Sioux City in 2017. She had previously lived in Oregon for 25 years. She said Siouxland is quite accessible and that makes it an appealing place to live.

“Our realtor told us that you could get anywhere in Siouxland in 15 to 20 minutes and where we were currently living at the time in Oregon, that was mind-boggling to us,” Weidner said.

One of Siouxland’s fastest-growing cities is Dakota Dunes. Its population has nearly doubled since 2010. Jeff Dooley, the manager of the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District, said residential and commercial growth in Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City contribute to the area’s rising population.

“I would see our commercial side growing between 2020 and 2030 and with the housing that’s being developed in North Sioux City, that will be a nice cooperation there between commercial development and residential development in North Sioux City,” Dooley said.

Chris Bogenrief, the president of NAI United, a commercial real estate service, said new developments aren’t the only reasons people are coming to Siouxland.

“Dakota Dunes for example has a lot of fairly strict covenants that protects your values so you know what your neighbor can or can’t do,” Bogenrief said.

Weidner said Siouxland is great for children as well as adults.

“I really do appreciate what the schools are doing there and their focus on educating the students as their top priority,” Weidner said. “The teacher-to-student ratio is much lower than what we were experiencing in Oregon.”