Detroit, Michigan man charged in Iowa for transporting heroin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man traveling from Detroit, Michigan to Mason City, Iowa to deliver heroin was sentenced on August 20 to more than 10 years in federal prison.

Keith Bernard Tucker, 51 of Detroit, Michigan, received his prison term after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of his drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a drug user.

According to recent documents, Tucker admitted that he was traveling from Detroit to Mason City in a rental car on December 31, 2018, when he was stopped by law enforcement. At the time of the traffic stop, he admitted that he had a firearm in the vehicle.

Law enforcement located approximately 297.9 grams of heroin in a backpack in the truck of the rental vehicle. Tucker admitted to owning the heroin and admitted his intention to deliver the heroin to Mason City residents.

After Tucker was arrested, law enforcement discovered an issue with marijuana in his sock. Tucker also admitted to being under the influence of marijuana while possessing a firearm.

Tucker was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment and fined $400. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.