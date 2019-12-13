Department of Justice investigates two Iowa facilities

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) – Two Iowa facilities serving hundreds of intellectually and physically disabled people, including children, is the focus of a U.S. Department of Justice Investigation.

According to a letter sent to Governor Reynolds in November, investigators were looking into “harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments”.

The focus is on “sexual arousal” and “optimal hydration” studies, allegedly performed on Glenwood residents.

“This is not acceptable and is not adequate, and we will be making changes,” Governor Kim Reynolds said.

Glenwood’s Superintendent is on paid administrative leave.

The Department of Justice investigators visited Glenwood on December 6 and are expected back in the coming days.