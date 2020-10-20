Denver TV station security guard charged with murder

DENVER (AP) — A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies has been charged with second-degree murder.
The Denver’s district court clerk’s office said the charges were filed against Matthew Dolloff early Monday in the death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner.
Dolloff was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.
The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning.
No attorney has been listed for Dolloff yet in court records.
People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.
