Denver flights possibly coming to Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Monday, members of the Sioux City City Council will be asked to approve a transportation service agreement with SkyWest Airlines.

If approved, Sioux City would be on the verge of regaining important air service with connections to all of the western U.S.

SkyWest would approve daily, non-stop service to Denver. It’s a route local leaders have been working on since 2015 when Frontier Airlines pulled out of Sioux City.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Executive V.P. Barbara Sloniker said gaining service to the west provides a full complement of travel options.

“I think that’s the big thing people are looking for is that direct flight, you know. Right now, we are well suited with American Airlines with direct flight to Chicago and Dallas. That’s really helpful, but we are missing that west piece, so hopefully, this is the step to bring that west service,” she said.

Airport officials are expected to further discuss the potential agreement with SkyWest on Monday.