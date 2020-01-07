Denison hospital agrees to pay $3.5 million in wrongful death settlement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -A local organization once again will be helping young burn victims spend a weekend at camp thanks to the help of several community partners.

Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Local #7 accepting a $7,500 check on behalf of the St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation on Monday.

The foundation works to prevent fire and burn injuries, and since 2014, has been sending kids who have suffered burn injuries to a camp for a free week of activities.