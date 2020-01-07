Denison hospital agrees to pay $3.5 million in wrongful death settlement

DENISON, Iowa (KCAU) -A nearly 4 year old wrongful death lawsuit won’t be going to trial after Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison agrees to pay a $3.5 million dollar settlement.
Jeffrey Bottjen, 50, died at the hospital in 2016, while undergoing surgery to remove a piece of food stuck in his throat. According to the lawsuit, a breathing problem arose during the operation and medical personnel were not able to resuscitate him.
His family sued the hospital, a doctor and nurse anesthetist. That suit was dropped on January 2nd according to the families attorney.