Democratic presidential candidates on post-holiday push in key early voting states

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With less than 40 days until the Iowa Caucus, Democratic presidential candidates are taking on a post-holiday blitz through key early voting states, where the candidates stand amongst voters heading into the new year.

“I’m focusing on what needs to change in this country. We’re living in a moment where most Americans can’t get by, and what we have to do is make real meaning,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“You know that this guy’s gonna be there. The Yang gang cannot be stopped. We are growing when other campaigns are shrinking,” said Andrew Yang.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Andrew Yang stormed into the holidays as disruptors in a race that’s had consistent frontrunners.

Also getting new attention is Senator Amy Klobuchar who completed her bus tour of all of Iowa’s 99 counties early.

“Part of the reason that I got those 27 counties done in three-and-a-half days was I realize I may not be able to come back like I planned,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn).

Biden is still riding atop most national polls. Second is Senator Bernie Sanders.