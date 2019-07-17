Democratic presidential candidates coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several other candidates are following the Former Vice President with stops in Sioux City this week.

Massachusettes Senator Elizabeth Warren will be at Morningside College this Thursday, July 18, hosting a town hall. Doors will open around 4:45 p.m. and the event will start at 5:45 p.m.

Warren will then be joined by Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang and Beto O’Rouke on Friday. The candidates will be participating in a forum sponsored by AARP.

The candidates are expected to discuss issues facing older Americans.