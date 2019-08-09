Democratic candidates speak at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Almost all of the 2020 Democratic Candidates will be in Iowa over the next few days, taking turns speaking at the political soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

Democratic front runner Joe Biden and Montana Governor Steve Bullock were two of the first democratic hopefuls to enjoy the long-standing tradition that is said to be a mandatory stop for the presidential hopefuls.

The only candidate not giving a 20-minute speech at the Iowa State Fair this year is Beto O’Rouke, who is still helping in the aftermath of the El Paso shooting.

The Iowa State Fair kicked off August 8 and will go through until August 18.