Democratic candidates attend 4th annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland democrats gathered at the 4th annual Harry Hopkins Democratic Dinner and celebration in downtown Sioux City.

Several Democratic candidates were scheduled to appear at the fundraising event including John Delaney, Andrew Yang, and Joe Sestak.

Joe Biden’s representative Senator Thomas Carper was there on behalf of Joe Biden. Carper explained his reaction to the announcement of President Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

“We need information. The house needs information. My hope and expectation for this administration including people who don’t want to cough it up are to give us this information. I hope that they do so, so the house can act in full information and they can make the right decision not just for the house but for the country,” said Carper.

Some presidential candidates we’re not able to make it but their presence was still in the room through posters, buttons and campaign staff.

Averey Denhartog said this dinner gives her the opportunity to ask potential candidates the tough questions.

“Specifically what’s happening at the borders right now. I think that’s a problem that needs to be dealt with immediately and I’d like to hear their ideas on how they’re going to do that,” said Denhartog.

Organizers said this year’s dinner broke record sales and they plan on hosting this event next year.