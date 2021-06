WATERLOO, Iowa – Democrat Ras Smith says he is ready to take a next big step after five years serving as a representative in the Iowa legislature.

On Tuesday evening Smith launched his 2022 gubernatorial campaign in his hometown of Waterloo.

Smith announced his intentions on Tuesday morning on YouTube.

Smith is the first Democrat to officially announce his intentions to run for the governorship. Gov. Kim Reynolds has not yet announced that she is running for re-election.