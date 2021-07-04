Demand for sweet corn high as dry season affects crops

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another Independence Day staple is in short supply this year. 

Hurt by a dry start to the growing season, sweet corn stands are hard to find at least for the time being. 

After surveying the city, one KCAU reporter found a stand located at the corner of North Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard. 

“Freedom farms” started selling sweet corn last week.  

One of the co-owners says demand is high and is already seeing customers making a second trip out. 

“They’ve done real good. Everybody’s excited about the first sweet corn, and they want to try it and see how it is. Well I had a lady that bought some yesterday and was back today saying it was so good that she wanted some more.” says Marilyn Ebert, Co-Owner of Freedom Farms 

Ebert said she will have ears of corn for sale until her supply runs out. 

Other growers who spoke with KCAU 9 said they will start selling later this month. 

