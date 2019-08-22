Demand for gas increases while prices decrease

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The demand for gasoline has hit an all-time high, but the prices aren’t quite following the same trend.

In the first full week of August, the demand for gasoline hit its highest level since 1991.

A Triple-A spokesperson says that when the demand goes up, gas prices typically go with it, as supply is driven lower. Instead, the prices are still dropping, just not as quickly.

Nearly half of all gas stations in the country are currently selling gas for $2.50 a gallon or less.