Dem. hoping to oust Sen. Ernst says farmers need more support

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ethanol is a key topic for Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, who is running to replace Iowa’s incumbent Senator Joni Ernst.

Greenfield met with Siouxlanders at the Sioux City Marquee Tuesday night. She shared why she believes Ernst should be doing more for area farmers.

“Net farm income is down 75% since 2013. Reckless trade and reckless tariff policies and the most recent another round of ethanol waivers are crushing our farm communities. She should be standing up screaming at the capitol steps on behalf of our agriculture and farm communities,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said she hopes to be a champion for all of Iowa’s renewable energy resources in the U.S. Senate.