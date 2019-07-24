Deluxe Ag plant explodes in Sheldon near community homes

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Damon and his sister Alivia Miller were in their home watching tv when they heard a loud boom that shook their home.

“It made me and Alivia scared and we went upstairs and looked around. I looked in the downstairs window,” said Miller.

That loud boom came from the Deluxe Food Plant just a few houses down the road. Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Assistant Fire Chief, explained what he saw once the fire department arrived.

“We were called to Kent Nutrition. Upon arrival, it appeared to be an explosion and a small fire with some debris,” said Hindt.

Firefighters said the building suffered extensive damage in the explosion and parts of the bin could be seen hanging from the side of the building.

“The upper mill there, you can see where that is exploded so I would say that facility encounters heavy damage,” said Hindt.

Damon Miller, the father of Damon Jr., explained his response to the news of the plant exploding near his home.

“When I got home, they told me it was a large explosion by Deluxe Feeds and all of sudden I saw the Sheldon Fire Department go by,” said Miller.

The Miller family and others nearby said they were thankful for local firefighters who quickly responded to the explosion and helped prevent any further damage in the area.

