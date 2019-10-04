Delta flight diverted to Sioux Falls for medical emergency

In this photo taken July 22, 2011 a Delta airlines jet takes off at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Mich. Delta Air Lines said Wednesday, July 27, its taking steps to offset the high price of fuel including reducing flying this year by more than it originally planned after announcing its second-quarter net income fell 58 percent. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pilots of a Delta flight had to make an emergency landing in Sioux Falls because a passenger had an urgent medical condition.

The flight from Chicago to Seattle was over Pierre Thursday when the pilots diverted to Sioux Falls. Regional Airport executive director Dan Letellier says the 63-year-old male passenger was conscious when the plane landed and was taken to a hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Letellier tells the Argus Leader the Sioux Falls airport gets one or two medical diversions a month.

