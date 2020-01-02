Deer crashes through grocery store glass door in North Carolina

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Caught on camera! A deer crashes through a grocery store in North Carolina catching the owner and employees by surprise.

“I looked at the door and it was this deer coming through,” said Wendy Sheffield, grocery store owner.

The owner of the grocery store, Wendy Sheffield, says she couldn’t believe what appeared.

“We’ve had a bird fly in, bats to fly in. We’ve had a pelican to walk in, seagulls to walk in, black crows to walk in,” said Sheffield.

Birds aplenty but never a deer.

Sheffield was working behind the counter in her store Friday afternoon when without warning.

“All of a sudden I hear this ‘Boom!’ It sound like a bomb just blowed up!” said Sheffield.

The surveillance video shows the deer sliding through her store seconds after it crashed through the glass.

“And then I come running from behind the seafood counter, and opened up the backdoor and shot around the front,” said the grocery store owner.

Sheffield locked eyes with the deer.

“And she headed back to the front when she had seen me, and I was just screaming, ‘It’s a deer! It’s a deer!’ and then she turned around and headed back this way, and I kind of got behind her. We all ran around here, and she just flew out the back door,” said Wendy Sheffield, owner.

The deer flew like a flash, dashed down the dock and dove into the canal.

“We watched her swim over, and she got out on the island. So, of course, we went up front, cleaned up all the glass,” said Sheffield.

Sheffield says she received phone calls from witnesses telling her the deer may have been running from hunters and their dogs.

“Kind of further down about two miles down, and she could maybe come across the waterway and across the bridge,” said Sheffield.

The deer caused some damage but not enough to force the store to close its doors.

The door the animal crashed through was replaced.