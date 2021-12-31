SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall between 0° and -10° around Siouxland. A Wind Chill Advisory has been put out by the National Weather Service lasting through the day on Saturday as it’ll commonly feel like it’s -15° to -25° throughout the region with some spots dropping as low as -30°. Make sure to bundle up in extra layers and put on gloves & hats as you head to your holiday destinations to ring in 2022.

A snow disturbance will clip southern Siouxland and drop a couple inches of snow where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. Heavier totals are favored near Des Moines and Omaha (4 to 6 inches), so be careful and plan ahead if you’re planning on traveling that way. The high will fall short of 10°.

It becomes a bit warmer on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 20s.

Expect a nice warm-up Monday and Tuesday as highs hover around 40° with a fair amount of sun each day. Wednesday there’s a chance of light snow and that’ll lead into another cold pattern with highs holding between about 10° and 20° in the extended forecast.

