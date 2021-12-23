SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a cloudy and comfortable Thursday, tonight look for the low to drop down near 30° with mostly cloudy skies above. The wind will nose in from the south at 5 to 10 MPH.

Tomorrow is going to be pleasant with a mixture of sun & clouds along with a relatively warm high in the middle 50s. The southerly wind will flip NW at 10 to 20 MPH.

Sprinkles & flurries are a possibility – mainly in the morning hours – for Christmas Day on Saturday as cooler air dips into the region. The high is going to be near 40°. Clouds hang over into Sunday with the high temperature holding steady near 40°.

It gets windy and chillier moving through next week with more seasonal late December weather. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s as we get closer to the end of 2021.

