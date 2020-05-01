DEA reminds to keep medications secure during pandemic

OMAHA, Nebraska (KCAU) – The Omaha Division Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) would like to remind people to secure prescription medications in an effort to avoid misuse, abuse, and diversion during this time that families are staying home over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Omaha Division DEA, in 2018, a total of 67,367 people died from a drug overdose, with around 70% of those deaths tied to prescription or illicit opioids.

The DEA has announced the Secure Your Meds campaign to raise awareness of prescription drug misuse, abuse, and diversion, where medication is diverted away from its intended use or user.

The campaign is asking people to secure their medications in a safe location out of reach of children and others in the home.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million people 12-years-old or older misused pain relievers in the past year, and of this group, more than half of the people obtained the medication from a friend or relative.

“Simply put, overdose deaths from pharmaceutical medications account for 46& of all drug overdose deaths in the United States. This is more than cocaine, heroin, or methamphetamine. By safeguarding and properly disposing of unused medications we will save lives,” Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr., said.

The DEA hosts National Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year, however, the current nationwide pandemic has forced the agency to postpone the spring Take Back Day that was originally scheduled for April 25.

The DEA will reschedule Take Back Day for a date shortly after the pandemic recedes and national emergency guidelines are lifted.

In the meantime, families should set aside expired, unwanted, or unused medications in their homes, secure them and hold them for the next Take Back Day.

Permanent drop off locations, if open, can be found by clicking here.

Families are encouraged to use this time together to discuss the dangers of misusing and abusing prescription medications. For resources to begin a conversation, click here.

For more information on the Secure Your Meds campaign and Take Back Day, click here.