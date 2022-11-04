SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Just a reminder for Siouxlanders that daylight saving time ends this weekend.

Sunday at 2 a.m. the clocks will roll back, allowing people to get an extra hour of sleep. While the extra hour of sleep may sound pleasant for many a family nurse practitioner at MercyOne, Tonja Winekauf says, Siouxlanders may not feel as refreshed when they wake up that morning.

“What we generally see is that individuals not actually sleep in that extra hour, but tend to wake up early at the same time that they typically do. Which then results in drowsiness and sleepiness, which then can last up to five days,” said Winekauf.

Winekauf said one way to prevent grogginess from daylight savings is by having a strict sleep schedule and keeping to it.