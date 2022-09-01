BOONE, Iowa — The Farm Progress Show rolled into it’s second day with lots of hands-on experiences for people to experience.

One area called ‘Ride and Drive’ is where people can drive 4-wheelers, Chevy pickups, or get a close up demonstration of a new sprayer.

John Deere was demonstrating a steering assist technology on a Gator. A computer and satellite receiver help plot a programmed course for the machine to drive. Once the computer has the route mapped, you push a button and the computer does the steering. The driver still must control the throttle and speed of the vehicle.

“For operators it’s an assisted steering system so that once we have our path programed and set the boundaries the new machine is able to automatically steer all the boundaries,” said Maureen McCormack, of the John Deere Marketing office in North Carolina.

Another company, Raven Industries, recently purchased technology developed to operate a tractor without a driver.

Adam Lowe, of Kansas City, was driving the demonstration combine and pushing the button to summon the tractor to the exact position he needed to be in along a moving combine.

“So now we’re locked, combine and tractor are locked,” said Lowe. “If we turn right it’s going to turn right, if we turn left it’s going to go left, if you slow down it’s going to slow down.”

Wednesday was also the first day for the RYSE Aero Tech Drone, which did a brief demo flight. This drone can actually carry a pilot airborne for 25 minutes of flight time. This flight at the Farm Progress Show was very brief. It was a lift off, hover, and the pilot waved to the hundred or so people watching.

“We really wanted to build an all electric vehicle associated with commercial use and we wanted to make it be something that was very dynamic. Something that’s able to be used by anybody for a purpose,” said Mick Kowitz, of RYSE Technologies. “So it’s really built for people with a purpose, so the farm community is the perfect community for us to start with.”