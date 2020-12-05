(WTVO) — David L. Lander, the actor best known for playing Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” has died, according to TMZ.
Lander’s wife tells TMZ that he died Friday evening as a result of multiple sclerosis. David’s daughter Natalie and her husband were at his side when he passed.
Lander was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1984.
Lander’s co-star Michael McKean, who played Lenny, posted an old photo of the two on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
McKean and Lander actually met at Carnegie University in Pittsburgh where they originally developed their characters.
Latest Stories
- Siouxland Forecast: Dec. 05, 2020
- Iowa Bishops release statement about COVID-19 vaccines
- David L. Lander, best known as ‘Squiggy’ on Laverne & Shirley, dies at 73
- Pres. Trump asks Georgia governor for help overturning Biden’s election victory in the state
- President-elect Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief, saying ‘Americans need help and they need it now’