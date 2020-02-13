Advocacy group finds dating apps sharing consumer data

If you’re searching for your Valentine online, you may want to beware. A report last month found several dating apps are sharing details about your sexuality, religion, and location.

The advocacy group “Norwegian Consumer Council” looked at ten apps and found that OK Cupid, Tinder and others collectively shared consumer’s data with at least 135 companies.

Cathy Roberson, the founder of Logistics Trends & Insights said, “Data is the new oil, okay? That’s where everybody’s making their money, and we’re giving up so much.”

In a statement to media outlets, “The Match Group” which owns OK Cupid and Tinder, said it complies with privacy laws and shares only specific user data deemed necessary.

Cyber experts say it’s impossible to determine where all that data really ends up and recommend you look very closely at any app’s privacy consent before you agree to the terms.

“Try to read the agreement as much as possible but don’t just jump and go, “You know it’s okay, I’m safe.” No, you’re not,” Roberson said.

Experts say until federal regulators take action, protecting your privacy is in your own hands.

“We need to start asking more questions. You know, what is being used? You know, how is our data being used? Why? How are you profiting from my data?” said Roberson.