‘Dancing with the Stars’ live tour stopping in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “Dancing with the Stars” will be visiting Sioux City in March.

The “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, March 15.

The production will feature a variety of dances seen on the show “Dancing with the Stars,” such as the Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Salsa, Tango and more. The dances will be performed by renowned dancers such as Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.

Tickets are available now starting at $39. They can be bought online at the Orpheum website or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center. VIP packages will be available as well through VIPNation.com.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights at 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT on KCAU 9.