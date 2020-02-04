Dallas boy gets a surprise from Southwest Airlines after losing his teddy bear on a flight

DALLAS (KTVT) – A little boy from Texas got a surprise after he lost his teddy bear on an airplane.

Grayson and Teddy have always been inseparable.

“I play with him a lot. I carry him around a lot,” said Grayson Mulligan, boy looking for lost teddy bear.

But on a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed Teddy was gone when he had gotten to Granny and Paw-Paw’s house, and that’s when the hunt for Teddy began,” said Christian Mulligan, Grayson’s mom.

Grayson’s mom, Christina, posted to Southwest Airline’s Facebook page, hoping someone would find her son’s best friend.

“I called the baggage claim area, the TSA. I called the lost and found in New Orleans. Everyday a package would show up. Is that Teddy? It was traumatizing,” said Christina.

“I freaked out,” said Grayson.

A month passed, no Teddy.

But, just this month, Grayson got a surprise from Southwest.

A new bear, whose adventure to his new home was a story all of its own, all documented for Grayson to see.

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me, and I have some flight attendant bears too,” said Grayson.

His new friend, a teddy bear named Jack.

“Because he looked like a Jack to me,” said Grayson.

Just a boy and his bear, ready for new adventures and grateful for the kindness that brought them together.