Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family survives plane crash

Investigators beginning to piece together what caused that fiery plane crash in Tennessee late yesterday. The plane, carrying NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Junior and his family, the three of them, and two pilots astonishingly making it out alive.

“Yeah, dude just pulled a baby out there. It’s a private jet.”

People on the ground, in shock, watching a young family and two pilots running for their lives from a burning jet.

This dramatic video taken moments after the jet NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Junior and his family were on caught fire miraculously all managing to escape without serious injuries.

“The way they hit the impact on the bank there and everything and came upon the road, they are very lucky,” said Barry Carrier the Elizabethton, Tennessee Fire Chief.

Today the NTSB investigation begins into how this 10-seat Cessna citation erupted into flames just after landing in Tennessee.

“The airplane basically bounced at least twice before coming down hard on the right main landing gear, and you can actually see the right main landing gear collapsing on the video,” said Ralph Hicks, NTSB Senior Investigator.

A family spokesman tweeting: “I know I speak for everyone here in saying we are so grateful for the outpouring of concern and support. Everyone is doing well enough. Lots of hugs. Lots of prayers to the good lord.”

The racing legend retired from NASCAR two years ago – after a decade behind the wheel as one of the sport’s most popular drivers.

In 2001 his famous father was killed in a wreck during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Now a TV analyst, Earnhardt Junior was traveling to Tennessee for Saturday night’s Cup Series Event, his bosses last night tweeting, “We are all in agreement he should take the weekend off to be with his family.”

Dale Earnhardt Junior was the only person on board who had to be hospitalized. He was released after being treated for cuts and abrasions.