HARRISBURG, S.D. (KCAU) – Dakota Valley boys basketball is on a streak we may never see again in our lifetimes. The Panthers had won 49 straight games to tie the Class A record with Custer (1989-1991), and made sure they’d go down in history Tuesday night in Harrisburg, defeating Miller 94-41 in the SODAK 16 to punch their ticket to State while claiming their 50th consecutive victory to stand alone in the record books. South Dakota commit also became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Elk Point-Jefferson also advances to Class A State with a 58-50 win over Waubay/Summit.

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS SCORES

Dakota Valley – 94, Miller – 41

Elk Point-Jefferson – 58, Waubay/Summit – 50