Dakota Valley High School seniors honored in unique way

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Dakota Valley High School seniors are being honored in a unique way this year.

Forgoing a more traditional ceremony thanks to COVID-19, the senior pictures of all 101 graduating students are now on display surrounding the school’s football field.

Dakota Valley Principal Erik Sommervold said the display was a community effort, with Squire Designs printing all 101 photos,a dding the cost was only second to honoring their students, the staff and community

“They deserve so much more, but this is the least that we can do at this time to try and recognize them and give them the showcasing that they deserve.” Sommervold said.

Graduating Senior Victoria Shockman said while she, like many of her classmates, is sad a big part of her senior year has been taken away, she’s extremely grateful the school has taken the effort to showcase each of their graduating seniors in this unique way.

“It feels like they care, and they like reached out to us in a way of like putting all our pictures out here like we still mean something.” Shockman.

Te Dakota Valley High School will be releasing a virtual graduation ceremony slideshow through their online contact system on Saturday, May 9.