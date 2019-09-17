Dakota Dunes levees challenged for the third time this year

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – For the third time this year, the Dakota Dunes levees have been tested.

High waters first challenging the structures back in March and then again in June. However, the levees are not built to withstand the constant pressure and are starting to feel the impact.

The more saturated the barriers become, the less effective they are at keeping water out.

“When the Rivers been there for a while on those levees, it just makes it a little bit more difficult. You’ve always got to be watching for water seeping underneath it, water seeping through it, all that kind of stuff,” says Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager, Jeff Dooley.

Because the majority of levees are still mostly underwater, Dooley says they’re harder to maintain. All they can do for now is hope that the structures hold and get ready to go to work once those flood waters reside.

“I think during situations like this you’ll get sluffing where some of the rocks will slide off. So we’ll evaluate that after the water goes down and you can see what damage has occurred and then we’ll make plans to fix it,” says Dooley.

So even though waters might not be overtopping the levees, possible damage from constant flooding could force the barriers to breach.

And that water won’t be going anywhere soon, the Missouri River is expected to crest at around 30.8 feet Tuesday and stay at or above 30 feet until Friday.