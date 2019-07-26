Dakota Dunes businesses affected by I-29 construction

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – Drivers headed North on Inter29 in Sioux City are hitting the breaks Thursday evening. Bridge construction at the Iowa and South Dakota line has been backing-up traffic and people are hoping there’s an end in sight to the delay.

“I didn’t know if we would make it in time and he was going to the cancel his appointment if we didn’t get through the line,” said Monica Reese a Sioux City driver.

“Our patient that is supposed to be here got to the Hamilton exit was like I can’t do that I can’t make it out there,” said Sarah Sitzmann-Ruehle, PT, DPT

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center.

It’s a similar story for a lot of people traveling on I-29 north from Sioux City to Dakota Dunes.

“It took us forty minutes to get here. I had to be aggressive about getting into the line in order to get here. There was a lot of semis on the road and they didn’t wanna let you in,” said Reese.

What’s normally a fifteen-minute commute has, at some times of the day, tripled for many drivers. It has some people wondering if, at least for now, if it’s worth it.

“I think just in the last two days we have already had three people that have just canceled so that is three sessions of lost income that we have had,” said Sitzmann-Ruehle.

Many medical offices in Dakota Dunes are sending out reminders to their patients about the traffic delay.

“We post on our Facebook page every day since Monday, so hopefully people see that and know to plan ahead and then our client care specialist has called everyone to say it’s backed up so plan ahead and come early,” Sitzmann-Ruehle.

Businesses and drivers alike are hoping the construction will come to an end soon.

The South Dakota DOT told KCAU 9 news the project is expected to be completed tomorrow as long as the weather cooperates.