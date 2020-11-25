Dakota County officials ask public to take precautions to slow down COVID-19 spread

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Dakota County officials are asking the public to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 by taking precautions, such as wearing a mask in public.

According to a release from the Dakota County Health Department, the community has have seen a higher increase in community spread, with times where the daily positivity rate has reached above 25%. The release said that these increase in cases overloads resources, such as the availability of beds, medications, staff, and supplies.

The department asks residents to take part in the “Avoid the Three C’s” campaign in order to keep businesses and schools open. The basis of the campaign is the following:

Avoid Crowded places. Avoid Close contact. Avoid Confined spaces.

The department also mention additional measures everyone can take to help slow the spread of the virus such as:

• Practice frequent handwashing

• Proper cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas in your homes and businesses

• Physically distancing of at least 6 feet

• Wearing a face mask when not able to distance 6 feet or more

• Consider if your activities or trips out of town are necessary

