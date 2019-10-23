Cyclists support Siouxland Public Media with funding drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders may have seen a group of cyclists on their commute through downtown Tuesday night.

Those cyclists were helping kick off Siouxland Public Media’s funding drive with a ride from Albrecht Cycle to Jackson Street Brewery.

Though the ride wasn’t long or difficult, riders say they hoped it helps bring Siouxlander’s attention to the funding drive.

“I feel they’re just really, really good at engaging with the community. there’s a lot of events that I think are happening here that aren’t so publicized. They seem to kind of report on it all and really get me personally connected with a lot of the nice local things happening,” says Korey Smith with Albrecht Cycle.

Siouxland Public Media has served the Siouxland area since 1978 with local news and NPR programming.