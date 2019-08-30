Join the conversation on cybersafety for students

SIOX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to cyberbullying statistics from the i-SAFE foundation, over half of adolescents and teens have been bullied online. Amazingly, about the same number have engaged in cyberbullying themselves.

It’s these kinds of statistics that have lead KCAU 9 News to bring local experts in the field together to take a close look at the issue. Make plans to join KCAU 9 News anchor Tim Seaman for a Digital Town Hall: Student safety in a cyber world. Thursday, September 5 at SiouxlandProud.com beginning at 7:30 pm.

The list of those joining Tim for the town hall session includes Dr. Raul Sanchez, PhD. At Renewing the Mind Clinic, he regularly meets with young people and parents to discuss the dangers of social media and cyberbullying.

Others participating in the one-hour discussion include Sioux City West High School 9th grade counselor Stephanie Larson, Sioux City police Sergeant Ryan Bertrand and Carol Voloshen, a Sioux City East high parent of two children.

We’ll also tap into the student’s perspective on the issue. Student council members from several Sioux City high schools will join the discussion as they gather at the Sioux City Community School Career Academy.

The Cybersafety Digital Town Hall is sure to provide a lively and informative discussion. Watch Thursday, September 5th at 7:30 at SiouxlandProud.com. Join the discussion on Facebook or Youtube.