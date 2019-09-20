Is your computer password safe? Experts say probably not

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – People often use birthdates, names, and numbers for passwords. And for the most part, folks think their passwords are safe. But just how hackable is your password?

In this week’s Cybersafe Parent segment, some of the most common passwords and mistakes people are still making when it comes to staying cyber safe.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most common passwords according to the U-K’s National Cyber Security Center.

1-2-3-4-5-6 is the runaway winner with more than 23 million accounts using the easy-to-crack code.

Add a 7-8-9 to the password and more than seven million users pop up.

The most popular musical artist used in passwords was “blink182” and “superman” was the most common fictional character.



Experts remind that if you still use the same password for multiple accounts, stop.

“That’s really the one thing we’re trying to protect against the most is people using their something at gmail.com and the same password and then using that email address and password at their bank, at their other email at work, everywhere, their insurance, their investments and everything,” said cyber expert Chris Wright.

We’re told phrases are always better than numbers or single letters. Wright suggests using something like “my niece ava loves to eat sweet potatoes.”