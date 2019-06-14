Hackers charging up at airports

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The next time you’re in an airport, you might want to think twice about using one of those charging stations found in the concourse.

Hackers are now using these ports to get your personal information. Cyber experts said hackers are getting creative and placing traps for travelers in airport terminals.

“Sometimes, what these hackers are doing is leaving Apple or Android charging cords at these stations hoping that someone will pick one up and be like ‘Oh it’s a free cord, I’ll plug my device into it,’ and those can actually deploy malware and viruses,” said cyber expert Eric English.

Think about bringing your own charger to the airport and carry one that plugs into a wall outlet, or get a hold of a portable charger that you can keep in your bag while traveling.

