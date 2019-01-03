Customer starts fight with Florida McDonald's employee over straw

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) - A video of a fight between a customer and an employee at a McDonald's in St. Petersburg is going viral on social media.

Brenda Biandudi was in the restaurant waiting at the counter when it took place.

A man complained there weren't any straws at the drink station.

"The young lady behind the counter told him, "It's the law now. We're not allowed to have straws in the lobby, but you can request one,'" said Biandudi.

She said the man started yelling because there were no straws at the drink station, that's when she pulled out her phone and hit record.

According to the affidavit, Daniel Taylor was in McDonald's around 6:50 p.m. when he reached over the counter and grabbed an employee, Yasmine James, by her shirt.

James, a former boxer, then punches Taylor multiple times.

Police were called after Taylor was told to leave.

According to the arrest report, Taylor kicked another employee in the stomach as they were holding the door as Taylor was being escorted out by management.

The video has over a million views on Facebook.

Biandudi said she never thought her video would go viral, but it was more important for police to find Taylor.

"I absolutely did not, and I didn't even want it published until I found out that the guy had not been arrested," Biandudi said.

Taylor has since been arrested on two counts of simple battery.

McDonald's released the following statement about the incident:

“Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants. We have been in contact with the police department and are fully cooperating with their investigation.”