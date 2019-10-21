CROP Walk celebrates 50 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual walk that draws awareness to the fight against hunger celebrated 50 years on Sunday.

CROP is a nationwide fundraiser to end hunger across the world. Here in Sioux City at Grace United Methodist Church a walk was held to raise money and food donations for our local food banks.

A little over 100 people showed up and walked the one and a half-mile from the church to the Community Action Agency. This walk is supposed to remind folks of all people around the world who must travel long distances for food and water every day.

“Every little bit can help and we put it all together and you can do great things so this is one of those events where we can all come together, do an amazing thing to help your community, to help people around the world, to help end and fight hunger,” said Shelly Hexom of Sioux City CROP Walk for Hunger.

Last year, Sioux City’s CROP Walk raised over $25,000 and over 400 pounds of food for those in need.