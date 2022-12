MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Milford, Iowa woman began jury selection Tuesday.

Christian Goyne-Yarns, of Spirit Lake, is accused of shooting Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford earlier this year.

His trial was originally scheduled to take place in Dickinson County but was moved after a judge agreed to have the trial moved to Buena Vista County due to pre-trial publicity.