Storm Lake woman arrested for hitting child with belt, causing injury

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake woman was arrested Wednesday for child endangerment with authorities saying she caused injury to a minor.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that they launched an investigation after receiving a report on Oct. 13 of a physical assault of a minor.

Police allege Zulma Barahona Segovia, 33, of Storm Lake, struck a child with a belt on Oct. 9 at their residence, which resulted in injury to the back of the child’s legs.

After authorities completed their investigation on Wednesday, Barahona was taken into custody and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a class D felony. Barahona was booked into the Beuna Vista County Jail and held on a $5,000 bond.

Department of Human Services (DHS) assisted the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.